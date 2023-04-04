'CannaBuzz' brings new buzz to Lexington's distillery district on 4/20

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It may be some time before Kentucky's medical marijuana law takes effect.

The bill passed last week, which just so happened as Annie Rouse continued getting things ready for CannaBuzz, where she's the co-founder of the business focused on hemp-infused products.

They're on Manchester Street in Lexington, between Oliver Lewis Way and the Distillery District. In an already booming part of the city that is continuing to grow, this is just another addition.

"The timing of all of this has been pretty serendipitous," Rouse said.

That's because CannaBuzz is in the process of getting their location ready, just days after the big announcement regarding medical marijuana in Frankfort.

CannaBuzz will have hemp-infused beverages, an elixir bar, food trucks, an outdoor space, and other hemp-infused products.

"I think that what we can provide here is a great tourism opportunity for Kentucky," Rouse said.

The soft opening is happening on 4/20 with the goal for the bar to open sometime in the summer.

