Cannon Air Force Base visits Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Blue Grass Airport hosted an Air Force Gunship Static Display.

Pilots and crews from Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico were in Lexington to show off the AC-130 J Ghost Rider Plane.

It's considered the premiere close-air support platform in the U.S. and worldwide.

This crew was invited to do the flyover for the Kentucky vs. Alabama game.

They wanted to stop by the Blue Grass Airport so that local ROTC units and the community could come and learn more about gunships.

It's something they're working to do more.

"So we do it more and more. We try to do it once every month or twice every month when we can -- when we have the opportunity," Caleb Simpson, U.S. Air Force Evaluator Pilot, said. "We like to say that we are quiet professionals, not silent professionals -- so we're making sure that people understand what we do and getting a chance to see the awesome capabilities of this aircraft."

These pilots say that this is the best job in the world.

They say they enjoy getting the chance to meet people, talk about what they do, and show off the aircraft.