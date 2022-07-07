Captain Ralph Frasure remembered at Floyd County funeral

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A funeral for Captain Ralph Frasure, one of the three officers who was killed in a Floyd County shootout last Friday, was laid to rest Wednesday.

The mayor and police chief of Prestonsburg, where Frasure was an officer, spoke during a funeral for Frasure.

Frasure was a 39-year-law enforcement veteran. He is survived by a wife, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren.

During the service, officers recounted how while teaching new officers, Frasure taught them to not look at things in black and white and instead to always do what is right.

“He lit up every room he went in," said Officer Josh Hinkle. "There was no one like him and there may never be another like him. He had tremendous courage. He backed down from nobody and no one."

Frasure spent part of the past few years as a school resource officer at Prestonsburg High School. Told he wasn't eligible because of his smoking habits, Frasure decided to quit smoke to make becoming an SRO possible.

"The kids loved him," said police chief Randy Woods as he choked up. "You'd go to a ballgame, and you'd see Ralph at a ballgame. I said 'Ralph am I paying you overtime?' He'd say 'No sir, I just wanted to see these kids.'"

