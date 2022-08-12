Car allegedly runs red light, causes crash into Lexington barber shop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A car crashed into Fade's Barber Shop at the corner of W. Third and N. Upper around 6:15 a.m. Friday.

A vehicle had run a red light and hit another vehicle, causing a crash into the barber shop, according to the duty commander.

Officials have not been able to get inside yet to check out the structural integrity of the building.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly ran the red light was not hurt. The other driver of the car that crashed into the building was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The duty commander said no one witnessed the running of the red light so officials are unable who cite the driver.

This is the 6th time in 17 years this has happened, according to the owner Rodney Washington.