Car crashes into Silk's Lounge overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway are a car crashed into a downtown Lexington bar early Saturday morning.

According to Lexington Police, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. after a car hit multiple other vehicles on the street.

One person was taken to the hospital but their injuries are not considered serious.

The driver left the scene immediately after the crash so police are still searching for the suspect and their vehicle.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to Lexington Police.