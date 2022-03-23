Car dealership owner wants to warn other dealerships about catalytic converter thefts

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A security camera in Nicholasville captured someone stealing catalytic converters from Blue Mountains Auto Sales. Police are now investigating the theft.

Thieves came to the property in the middle of the night and cut off the expensive parts from three vehicles, said owner John Jawad.

“I’m really upset this happened to me,” Jawad said, explaining that between the vehicles, there is more than 5,000 dollars in damages.

“If that happens to me every month, I’ll lose my business because I’m losing money,” he added.

He says he is just the latest dealership in the area to be a catalytic converter theft victim. The owner of Budget Motors, which is a few doors down from the Blue Mountains, said someone stole a $2,000 converter from one of his cars in late January.

Now, Jawad wants to send a message to other dealerships.

“Just keeping watching and be careful,” Jawad said, suggesting more dealerships add security cameras. “Try to catch those people.”