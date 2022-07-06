Watch Now
Car found submerged in water with no one inside in Lexington private community

Posted at 11:58 PM, Jul 05, 2022
LEXINGTON (LEX 18) — Lexington Police responded to the scene of an SUV submerged in water in the private community on Lakeshore Drive late Tuesday night.

As divers arrived, they spotted the car going down. They did not find anyone inside the car or in the water.

Batallion Chief Walton says there is a "good possibility" that the person left the scene.

The four-door SUV was submerged in eight feet of water.

Crews searched the area for an hour and a half.

The scene is under investigation, but crews have stopped searching for the night.

