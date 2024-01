LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police and emergency crews responded to a car that went over a retaining wall in the Hamburg area Monday night.

Police say they were called around 6:45 p.m. to Man O War Boulevard in front of KFC.

When crews arrived, they located the car that went over an approximate 10 ft. wall. Police say the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal, and there were no injuries.

Crews are still on scene cleaning up.