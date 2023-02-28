Car hits gas meter, runs into church and causes fire in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials say that a car left the roadway and ultimately caused a church fire in Frankfort.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials say a multiple-car collision occurred on Georgetown Road at Seminole Trail in Frankfort. A car left the roadway, hit a gas meter, and hit the Church of Pentecost causing a fire.

All lanes of Georgetown Road were closed between Versailles Road and Hiawatha Trail.

Be advised Georgetown Rd at Versailles Road to Hiawatha Trail is closed while crews work a multi vehicle accident with associated structure fire. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/dU3er3PWzJ — Ready Frankfort (@readyfrankfort) February 28, 2023

As of 4:05 p.m., all lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

