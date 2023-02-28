Watch Now
News

Actions

Car hits gas meter, runs into church and causes fire in Frankfort

333863596_220594240381759_6682015269077850499_n.jpg
Ready Frankfort Facebook Page
333863596_220594240381759_6682015269077850499_n.jpg
Posted at 3:58 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 16:09:17-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials say that a car left the roadway and ultimately caused a church fire in Frankfort.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials say a multiple-car collision occurred on Georgetown Road at Seminole Trail in Frankfort. A car left the roadway, hit a gas meter, and hit the Church of Pentecost causing a fire.

All lanes of Georgetown Road were closed between Versailles Road and Hiawatha Trail.

As of 4:05 p.m., all lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community