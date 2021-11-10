Watch
Car wreck on Outbound Richmond Road at Shoreside Drive

LEX 18
Posted at 5:38 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 17:39:25-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the KY traffic management center's Twitter account, an injury collision has happened on Outbound Richmond Road at Shoreshire Drive.

The roadway is reportedly shut down. Officials are now diverting traffic to either Squires Rd or Yorkshire Blvd.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

