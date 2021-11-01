'Caring Costumes' co-founder baffled by burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kathy Phillips, the co-founder of 'Caring Costumes,' said she was baffled by a recent burglary at home, in which the culprits stole dozens of costumes she had collected for her organization.

"It's hard to even comprehend," she told LEX 18 Sunday.

According to its Facebook page, 'Caring Costumes' is a charitable organization that "provides previously enjoyed, gently used costumes to children who might not otherwise have the ability to participate in fun Halloween activities."

Phillips started the organization five years ago and she said the burglary Friday was the first time her costumes had been stolen.

"I can't imagine a child not being able to have a costume," Phillips said. "Every child should have a costume and enjoy Halloween."

Phillips said the costumes that were stolen were the ones she buys at a discounted price that stores sell the day after Halloween.

She said the burglary has sparked an outpouring of support from people in the community.

In a Facebook post expressing their gratitude, Phillips and her partner said, "We are stocking back up and back on track to have another awesome costume fair next year!"

"Please keep us in mind as you pack up on costumes on Monday," the post continued. "Just contact us and we will collect and give them away for another child to enjoy!"