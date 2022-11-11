Carlisle continues rebuilding more than a year after severe floods

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today's heavy rains may spark some bad memories for people living in Nicholas County. In the summer of 2021, Carlisle's residents saw torrential rains, followed by severe flooding. Judge Executive Steve Hamilton says he isn't concerned about today's rains.

He says, "This one is not near concerning or significant — but I do know that I have talked to people and residents that still have that fear from that first unfortunate flood."

Carlisle Mayor Ronnie Clark says that the city has protocols in place to prevent floods like that one in the future, including making sure storm drains are opened and more. "You know what's the level of the creek. Our people know that if it comes from dispatch to police to fire, to city crew. So, we're always aware of it and after something like this it makes you more aware of it and what the consequences can be," says Clark.

Clark says that residents here are resilient — and many people are still working to rebuild their homes, businesses and other things that were lost during last year's severe flooding. One of the biggest focuses now is getting a grocery store back in this community.

Larry Noe is the president of the Saver Group that operates the Save-a-Lot in Carlisle. He says, "They need a grocery store and we're getting there as quickly as we can. We've done these projects all over Kentucky and this one has been by far the most difficult.”

Noe shares that obstacles like getting national flood insurance and finding a new location have delayed getting the store back up and running — but it's projected that its doors will reopen by next spring.

Mayor Clark says county and city government are still here to help people get back to a sense of normalcy in any way they can.

He says, "In a small community and, you know, everybody — there's tough questions and tough answers and city government and county government both are here for everybody."