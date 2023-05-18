Watch Now
News

Actions

Carlisle grocery store back open nearly 2 years after flood

20230517_180409.jpg
Posted at 11:33 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 23:38:07-04

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Carlisle, Kentucky are able to shop for groceries in their own town for the first time in almost 2 years.

The town’s Save-A-Lot reopened to shoppers Wednesday on higher ground than the one that was heavily damaged by a flood that devastated the town in 2021.

“Not having a store available was really causing us to suffer in not having fresh produce or meats and stuff,” said Hannah Albright, who lives outside of town.

She and her family have had to drive 30 to 45 minutes to get to a grocery store.

Many people have had to travel to either Cynthiana or Paris.

Those days are over.

“It does my heart good to see all these people come in here,” said Keith Defisher, the COO of store owner Saver Group. “We’ve heard a lot of customers here saying thank you for opening.”

He said getting the store built was difficult because of supply chain issues, as well as difficulty digging up rock on the site.

The store is larger, featuring about 400 more products, he said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth