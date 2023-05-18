Carlisle grocery store back open nearly 2 years after flood

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Carlisle, Kentucky are able to shop for groceries in their own town for the first time in almost 2 years.

The town’s Save-A-Lot reopened to shoppers Wednesday on higher ground than the one that was heavily damaged by a flood that devastated the town in 2021.

“Not having a store available was really causing us to suffer in not having fresh produce or meats and stuff,” said Hannah Albright, who lives outside of town.

She and her family have had to drive 30 to 45 minutes to get to a grocery store.

Many people have had to travel to either Cynthiana or Paris.

Those days are over.

“It does my heart good to see all these people come in here,” said Keith Defisher, the COO of store owner Saver Group. “We’ve heard a lot of customers here saying thank you for opening.”

He said getting the store built was difficult because of supply chain issues, as well as difficulty digging up rock on the site.

The store is larger, featuring about 400 more products, he said.

