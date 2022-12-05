CAROL Act passes Congress, heads to the President Biden's desk

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act today. The act passed unanimously in the Senate on December 1. It will now head to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.

Congressman Andy Barr introduced the legislation last year to honor his wife, Carol Leavell Barr, who died from sudden cardiac death by mitral valve prolapse.

"The CAROL Act is a tribute to her extraordinary life and furthers her incredible legacy of selflessness by targeting investments in research to treat valvular heart diseases, preventing families across the nation from experiencing the same loss that has profoundly impacted me, our girls and Carol’s entire family,” said Congressman Barr.

The act will support research through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

