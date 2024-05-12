Carry the Load Honors Fallen Heroes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Carry the Load is a national non-profit that travels through 48 states to host walks. Sunday morning, they stopped to march their way through Lexington. The organization passed on its mission of helping honor fallen military and first responders.

The walk is a reminder for those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. It's what 10-year Navy veteran Jason Ash wants everyone to remember as Memorial Day approaches. "Whether it's just a few minutes or part of the day to take time to reflect," said Ash, "On those that aren't with us anymore because they did what it took to protect our liberties."

The walk provides a sense of healing for those who have served and have been struggling with everyday life. "Reconnect with other people that have shared experiences," said Ash. "It offers a way to help heal and be able to move on and to give back some of that life that you may not have anymore."

A struggle that Air Force Reserve Drew DeLeon understands as he sees the bond built beyond the walks. "You may come across someone that didn't know they needed that kind of help," said Deleon, "After walking a couple of miles and getting to know each other better, they're willing to open up a little more and in that short span, you create a bond that may last a lifetime."

Carry the Load is not just for those who are serving or have served in the military, but for everyone. It's an opportunity to show appreciation for all our heroes. DeLeon sees the support that makes it feel like his time spent serving was worthwhile. Each step taken, is a time to reflect, heal, and remember those who have fallen. "They believe that we were worth it," said DeLeon. "So it is up to us to prove that they we are worth it every day."

The non-profit stops in Kentucky annually. The next walk will happen in Louisville, this Friday, and the entire journey ends in Texas on Memorial Day, May 27. For more information on the Carry The Load non-profit visit their website www.CarrytheLoad.org.

