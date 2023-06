LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Carson's Food & Drink has announced plans to open a second location in Lexington.

The new restaurant will be located in the former Andover Country Club on Todds Road.

This location will offer the same menu and atmosphere of the first location, in addition to large private dining areas for special occasions and event space for corporate events, rehearsal dinners, and weddings.

The original restaurant is located downtown on E. Main Street.