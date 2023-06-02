Case of man charged with murder of Scott County deputy heads to grand jury

(LEX 18) — The man charged with killing Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop appeared in court for charges in Fayette County.

Steven Sheangshang is charged with assault, burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

An officer testifying confirmed that a woman was with Sheangshang during the shooting until he was caught.

The woman was identified as Monica Hardin, who was also in the home that Sheangshang was found in, along with two residents of the home.

A statement from DiLeonardo also confirmed that Sheangshang told him he shot Conley prior to robbing and shooting him.

The case will head to a grand jury.