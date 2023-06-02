Watch Now
News

Actions

Case of man charged with murder of Scott County deputy heads to grand jury

IMG_8458.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_8458.jpg
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 09:40:23-04

(LEX 18) — The man charged with killing Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop appeared in court for charges in Fayette County.

Steven Sheangshang is charged with assault, burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

An officer testifying confirmed that a woman was with Sheangshang during the shooting until he was caught.

The woman was identified as Monica Hardin, who was also in the home that Sheangshang was found in, along with two residents of the home.

A statement from DiLeonardo also confirmed that Sheangshang told him he shot Conley prior to robbing and shooting him.

The case will head to a grand jury.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth