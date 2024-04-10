Casey County man indicted on murder charge in connection to deadly crash in May 2023

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Casey County man was indicted on a murder charge in connection to a deadly crash that happened in May 2023.

According to WJRS News, 48-year-old John Osborn allegedly led police on a multi-county chase from the Eubank area through Pulaski County, which ended in Casey County after his vehicle hit a tree.

As a result of the collision, the passenger of the vehicle, 63-year-old Sheila Sergent, died.

Osborn is booked in the Casey County Detention Center and facing the following charges:



murder

operating motor vehicle under the influence

no operators license

reckless driving

rear license not illuminated

first degree fleeing or evading police

first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer

improperly on the left side of the road

His bond is set for $500,000 cash.