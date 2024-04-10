Watch Now
Casey County man indicted on murder charge in connection to deadly crash in May 2023

Casey County Detention Center
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 10, 2024
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Casey County man was indicted on a murder charge in connection to a deadly crash that happened in May 2023.

According to WJRS News, 48-year-old John Osborn allegedly led police on a multi-county chase from the Eubank area through Pulaski County, which ended in Casey County after his vehicle hit a tree.

As a result of the collision, the passenger of the vehicle, 63-year-old Sheila Sergent, died.

Osborn is booked in the Casey County Detention Center and facing the following charges:

  • murder
  • operating motor vehicle under the influence
  • no operators license
  • reckless driving
  • rear license not illuminated
  • first degree fleeing or evading police
  • first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer
  • improperly on the left side of the road

His bond is set for $500,000 cash.

