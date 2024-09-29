Casey County man shares power outage story after storms

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As thousands across Kentucky deal with on-going power outages, 22 people in Casey County had been waiting since yesterday morning for an answer on when their power would be restored.

South Kentucky RECC made a surprise appearance around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to restore that power to residents in the area.

One resident, Curtis Hopewell, says he called RECC 15 times only to speak to an automated voice system each time. Hopewell, along with his neighbors, first lost power Friday morning. He was left with cold water, no lights, and no way of cooking food. He also sleeps with a CPAP machine for his heart, which could not run because of the lack of electricity.

Remnants of Hurricane Helene left thousands across Kentucky without power, including Hopewell. Additionally, downed power lines on roads have made it dangerous to drive around.

"The rest of the people are just frustrated because everybody in our neighborhood knows that the lines have been down and no ones contacted any us. I've personally called RECC 15 times and just get in this loop where it's all automated," said Hopewell. "It would be great also if you'd have RECC tell us when the powers expected, we're going to be sending somebody in five hours, 10 hours at least we know what's going on. But we're totally, no pun intended, but we're totally in the dark."

Although South Kentucky RECC fixed some power outages in Casey County. KU says most areas in central Kentucky like Fayette County and Nicholasville may not see power back on until Tuesday.