Catholic Action Center puts on 27th annual Christmas store

Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 05, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Catholic Action Center in Lexington is holding its 27th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store.

This will be the first time in two years that the store will take place in person. It will be held at the Employment Solutions Center at 1165 Centre Parkway in Lexington.

The Christmas store allows families who are less fortunate to shop for Christmas gifts.

"Because everybody knows what this is. It's about allowing families, moms, dads, grandmas, to shop with dignity for their children, grandchildren, so they do have something under the tree," says Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey.

The Faith and Community Christmas Store will be held December 19-21.

For more shopper information, toy drop-off information, and volunteer sign-ups, click here.

