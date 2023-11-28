Caught on camera: Santa inflatable deflated by apparent gunshot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Surveillance video shows the moment an apparent gunshot hit a Santa Claus inflatable.

It happened Sunday night at around 8:15 p.m. in the West Gardenside neighborhood. You can see a car approach the front yard, slow down, and then you can hear a loud boom.

The Santa blow-up fell over, and the owner showed us the hole ripped through his chest. He says it cost $200 and had only been up about five hours before the shooting.

"It's just unfortunate this time of year," said homeowner Donald Nelson. "You hope that it doesn't happen to other people, and hopefully, other people catch them on camera and can bring them to justice."

He says he filed a police report and hasn't heard any updates yet. If you have any tips on the case, you can call Lexington police.