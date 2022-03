LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters were called to an overnight fire just before 2 a.m. Friday on Featherston Drive, not far from the intersection of Man o' War and Buckhorn Drive.

Fire officials say the fire started outside, causing damage to the deck and some on the exterior of the house.

The inside was spared and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.