CDC investigating reports of harmful interactions from Botox injections

FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency&#39;s federal headquarters in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 12:49:16-04

(LEX 18) — The Center for Disease Control is investigating after receiving reports of harmful interactions from botulinum toxin "Botox" injections.

According to the CDC, as of April 12, 19 people from nine states have reported harmful reactions after getting Botox injections from unlicensed or untrained individuals or in non-healthcare settings.

The CDC reports that nine people were hospitalized as a result.

For more information, visit Harmful Reactions Linked to Counterfeit "Botox" or Mishandled Botulinum Toxin Injections | CDC.

