Celebrating childhood cancer survivors through Hope on Wheels campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A cancer diagnosis brings so many emotions with it.

Fear, shock, confusion, the list goes on.

Anyone can and likely is caught off guard by their new health journey ahead of them, especially our youngest patients.

Which is why Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels initiative has created such a welcome impact over the last 25 years.

$225 million raised for pediatric cancer research efforts, including work being done at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Leaders with KCH accepting a donation of $100,000 from Hyundai with many families from Dance Blue present as well.

After the ceremony, several kids were able to go outside (avoiding the rain) and paint their hands to put on the Hope on Wheels mobile.

It’s a part of the Hope on Wheels slogan, every handprint tells a story.

Each young patient, immortalizing their journey on this car to help celebrate winning their fight against cancer.

That includes 11-year-old Levi Lucas who was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2020 and rang the bell as a survivor earlier this year.

"It feels great that I'm done with everything. I go back twice a month now. It brings back some good memories and some bad memories,” Lucas said.

Adorning his hand in paint is a new good memory for Lucas and leaders with Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Dr. John D’Orazio gave some context to Lucas’s journey.

Back in 1960, the child would have had a 10% chance to survive his cancer diagnosed.

Today, that survival chance has risen to 90%.

"I love the symbolism of a handprint done up in nice colors for childhood fun. It makes us remember that every one of these kids is unique and they all have something they can teach us through their own stories,” Dr. D’Ozario said.

This year, the Hope on Wheels campaign will be dishing out another $25 million to continue supporting pediatric cancer research efforts.