Celebrating Secretariat in Paris

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The business community in Paris hopes a new park and statue celebrating Secretariat will bring more people downtown.

The park was unveiled Saturday during a large weekend festival.

Susan Perry was just eight when she watched Secretariat win the Triple Crown.

"I knew then and there I wanted to be a horse trainer," Perry said.

The moment left a lasting impact.

"Just the inspiration, just watching him, it was like magic," Perry said.

Years later, Perry became the proud owner of one of Secretariat's daughters.

"She was a dream come true for me to own her," Perry said.

It's why she came to Paris for the unveiling of a statue and park in Big Red's honor.

"It's great to have this, it's great for Bourbon County to have people coming in to see this," Connie Damper said.

The unveiling was part of a multi-day festival bringing in tourists like Joey Kidd, who comes here every year.

"It's all about Secretariat," Kidd said.

Perry says it's hard for her to leave because she feels like the horse that shaped her career's path is right there, brought back to life.

"He's still showing off, being his majestic self. I think maybe that's it, that the magic just continues even after his racing days," Perry said.

And even long after his death, a place where magic can be shared with the world.