Cell service providers say most service restored after storm, work continues

(LEX 18) — After Friday’s damaging winds, people across Lexington and the state reported cell phone service problems ranging from calls cutting out to a lack of service altogether.

During the storm and in the hours after, some viewers said they got messages on their phone stating “SOS Calls Only.” Days later, some were still seeing spotty cell service, with some calls dropping and audio cutting in and out.

LEX 18 reached out to the three major service providers in the area to see where restoration efforts stand.

T-Mobile said that while the company had some service impacts from the weekend storm, it had restored service as of Monday.

An AT&T spokesperson released the following statement:

“We’ve made significant progress with our wireless restoration efforts following recent severe weather in Kentucky. Our technicians continue to focus on restoring the remaining cell sites that were impacted by the storm, however, the majority of these sites are currently out of service due to issues outside of our network. We are working with other local carriers and power companies to ensure service is restored to these sites and remain focused on keeping our customers, their families and the public safety community connected.”

A Verizon spokesman released the following statement:

“Severe weather in the Lexington area, including 70 mile per hour winds, have prompted power outages affecting service for some customers. Our team has been able to resolve issues for a majority of our network in the area. Engineers and local emergency crews continue to work towards quickly finding a resolution to remaining sites.”