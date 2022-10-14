Centre College dedicates memorial to long-time professor, world-renowned artist

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A world-renowned artist will have his legacy on display for decades to come at Centre College.

Stephen Powell is internationally known for his glass art. While he is certainly no stranger to the campus community, this memorial is another way to honor that legacy.

"I believe that he would love it," said Brook White, one of the sculpture artists and one of Powell's former students. "The space all the ties into the color."

"The sculpture is bigger than life," said Patrick Martin, an art professor and also one of Powell's former students. "It's bold. It's very colorful. That's Steve."

Powell was a Centre College alum who went on to become a world-renowned artist. Still, his roots brought him back to Centre.

"He was developing a new program and so he was looking for students who were interested in those types of programs and I was one of them, along with many others," Martin said.

Powell passed away in 2019. Martin has followed in his footsteps.

"He would be happy with whoever is taking over the program if they're using their passion, their drive and they're putting forth a full effort into it," he said.

White pictured an area outside the Norton Center for the Arts as an ideal place for the Stephen Powell Memorial Sculpture Garden. The garden will feature a gathering space, pieces of Powell's work, the sculpture, and benches.

"I know he walked this sidewalk thousands of times," White said.

Some of Powell's work is also on display at the Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville. The exhibit will stay open until October 29.

White was one of the masterminds who helped bring Powell's legacy into a new light.

"He was kind of a larger-than-life person and figure and I decided if we're going to do something, we have to do it Steve style," he said.

The memorial will be dedicated in Danville on Saturday afternoon.