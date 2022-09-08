Centre College Men's Golf Coach suddenly dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a post on their Facebook page, Centre College revealed that their Head Golf Coach, David Jones, has died.

"We are saddened to share with the Centre family the loss of Head Men’s Golf Coach David Jones," read the post.

Jones was 36 years old. He began his second tenure as the head of the program in 2019.

“My heart breaks this evening for our athletics department family, for the student-athletes that make up the men’s and women’s golf teams, and for all the people that were privileged to call him a colleague, a coach, and a friend," said Centre College Athletics Director Brad Fields.