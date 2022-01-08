Watch
CES gadget show turnout falls more than 70% thanks to COVID

Joe Buglewicz/AP
An attendee stands in an empty booth area near the TCL booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 17:50:51-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attendance at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas fell more than 70% compared to its previous in-person event two years ago, its organizer said Saturday.

The Consumer Technology Association said that more than 45,000 people attended the multi-day event on the Las Vegas Strip that ended Friday.

More than 170,000 were there for the 2020 convention.

The COVID-19 pandemic led the CTA to take 2021's conference online, but the trade group decided eight months ago to bring a physical CES 2022 back to Vegas.

That proved challenging amid a global spike in infections caused by the fast-moving omicron coronavirus variant that emerged late last year.

