Change.org petition calls for renaming Paintsville Lake State Park to honor Loretta Lynn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Loretta Lynn's daughter says she supports renaming a Kentucky state park to honor her country music star mother.

The Change.org petition calls to designate Paintsville Lake State Park, located at 1551 KY 2275 Staffordsville, KY 41256 as the Loretta Lynn State Park.

"She would just get such a kick out of this," said Peggy Lynn Marchetti, Lynn's daughter, in a Facebook video. "Considering that I think that my Mom has done so much, and has loved so much, her home state of Kentucky ... to get this park named after her would be really cool."

Born in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, Lynn launched her career in the early 1960s, and her songs reflected her pride in her rural Kentucky background. As a coal miner's daughter, her frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music.

If the petition gets 25,000 signatures, Marchetti says it would take the petition to Gov. Andy Beshear asking for their consideration.

"I think that this would be such a win for not only Paintsville, Kentucky, to have this hometown girl's name on this park, it would just tickle my Mom," she said.

Click here to view the petition.