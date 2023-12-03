Changes coming to New Circle Road and Leestown Road Interchange

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Changes including new traffic patterns and additional lanes are coming to the Leestown Road and New Circle Interchange.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a double-crossover diamond like the one on Harrodsburg Road will be constructed at the intersection.

The cabinet says that the diamond design at Harrodsburg Road has been effective at reducing crashes since its construction.

Also, after work is completed, New Circle Road will have three lanes and a paved median and barrier wall.

Signage for the work will be installed starting on Monday, Dec. 4.

Periodic lane closure will take place from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following mornings, starting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and ending on Saturday morning, Dec. 9.

Drivers will be able to pass through the work zone during construction.

Additionally, sidewalks will be built along Leestown Road that will connect to already existing sidewalks on both sides of New Circle. A sound barrier will also be constructed on the inner loop of New Circle from the Leestown Road exit to the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge just before the Georgetown Road exit.