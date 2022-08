LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chapel Hart, the country music trio quickly gaining fame on America's Got Talent, is performing at Lexington Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 5.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. August 31.

Chapel Hart has moved on to the final round of this season's America's Got Talent, which premieres September 14.