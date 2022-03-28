Charter schools bill clears Kentucky Senate committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill to jump-start the introduction of charter schools in Kentucky has cleared a Senate panel.

It leaves the bill one vote away from clearing the legislature. The measure calls for initial charter school openings — one each in Louisville and northern Kentucky.

It would set up a permanent funding stream for charters. The proposal remained intact with no changes in clearing the Senate Education Committee Monday.

If it passes the Senate without changes, it goes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who says he will veto it. By passing it this week, supporters could mount a veto override vote.