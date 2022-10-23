Watch Now
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won't take live TV testimony from Trump

Capitol Riot Investigation
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 23, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is indicating it won't consider letting Donald Trump testify live on television about the direct role that congressional investigators say he played in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The committee has taken the extraordinary step of subpoenaing the former president and is demanding his testimony under oath next month.

To avoid a protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions live.

But Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee's vice chair, says the committee won't allow Trump’s testimony to turn into a “food fight."

She says the committee will take action if he doesn’t comply.

