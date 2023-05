LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chevy Chase Inn was left a mess after an overnight break-in Monday.

The crew cleaned up the mess enough to open the doors open on time.

If you know anything about what happened last night, email the owners at Kevin@ilovecajun.com or call the Lexington Police Dept. at (859)258-3600.

Chevy Chase Inn is open normal business hours Monday.