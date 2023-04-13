Watch Now
News

Actions

Chevy Chase ranked among America's most popular neighborhoods, according to study

Untitled.png
LEX 18
Untitled.png
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 13:44:12-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Chevy Chase neighborhood in Lexington was ranked among "America's Most Popular Neighborhoods," according to a study of Zillow search behavior.

The New York Times compiled a list of the most sought-after neighborhoods after ranking neighborhoods based on the average daily visits to local listings on Zillow.

The Chevy Chase-Ashland Park area was ranked the 16th most popular neighborhood with an average daily view of 16,952.

To put that number in perspective, Northeast Dallas had the most daily page views at 36,113. The Upper East Side in New York ranked No. 5 with 24,125 daily views and Woodland Hills in Los Angeles ranked No. 20 with 16, 174 daily page views.

Read the full article here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!