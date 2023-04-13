Chevy Chase ranked among America's most popular neighborhoods, according to study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Chevy Chase neighborhood in Lexington was ranked among "America's Most Popular Neighborhoods," according to a study of Zillow search behavior.

The New York Times compiled a list of the most sought-after neighborhoods after ranking neighborhoods based on the average daily visits to local listings on Zillow.

The Chevy Chase-Ashland Park area was ranked the 16th most popular neighborhood with an average daily view of 16,952.

To put that number in perspective, Northeast Dallas had the most daily page views at 36,113. The Upper East Side in New York ranked No. 5 with 24,125 daily views and Woodland Hills in Los Angeles ranked No. 20 with 16, 174 daily page views.

Read the full article here.