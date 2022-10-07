CHI Saint Joseph Health's parent company impacted by ransomware attack, NBC News reports

(LEX 18) — CHI Saint Joseph Health is one of many hospitals in the country that are currently impacted by a reported ransomware attack.

In a statement posted to the medical center's website, CHI Saint Joseph Health says its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is "managing an IT issue" that is impacting some of their facilities. They say they have taken certain systems temporarily offline as a precaution.

A person familiar with its remediation efforts confirmed to NBC News that it had sustained a ransomware attack.

"Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption," CHI Saint Joseph Health said in a statement. "We are working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. We are grateful to our staff and physicians, who are doing everything possible to minimize the impact to our patients. We take our responsibility to our patients very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience."

According to NBC News, CommonSpirit Health has more than 140 hospitals across the country. The hospital chain was ranked the fourth-largest health system in the U.S. by Becker's Hospital Review.