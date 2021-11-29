Chick-fil-A announces new Lexington restaurant to open December 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The new Chick-fil-A restaurant on Russell Cave Road will officially open Wednesday, December 1.

Instead of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Russell Cave Road will surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in Lexington with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Lexington area to aid in the fight against hunger.

The restaurant will bring approximately 100 full-time and part-time jobs to the community.

Chick-fil-A Russell Cave Road is located at 295 West New Circle Road, near the intersection of North Broadway and West New Circle Road, and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Open for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry out.