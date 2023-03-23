Chick-fil-A, more new additions coming to Great American Ball Park this season

CINCINNATI — Calling all waffle fry lovers: Chick-fil-A will be available at Great American Ball Park this season.

The Cincinnati Reds and foodservice partner Delaware North announced the newest additions to the park's hospitality program ahead of this season, and Chick-fil-A tops the list. Fans visiting GABP on Opening Day will find a limited menu including chicken sandwiches and chocolate fudge brownies. In May, Chick-fil-A waffles fries, nuggets and spicy chicken sandwiches will also be available.

Skyline Chili nachos, tortilla chips topped with Skyline Chili, nacho cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese, will also be available this year. Another local favorite, goetta, will also be featured in multiple items. Goetta pretzel bites will be available in Scouts Alley, while Glier's goetta will be the main ingredient in the GABP Burger sold at food bars.

A smoked porkloin sandwich, veggie burger and bratwurst are additional specialty items. For dessert lovers, GABP will sell Redlegs Soft Serve — vanilla ice cream with fruit punch Kool-Aid flavoring — this season.

"From tried-and-true ballpark classics to flavors that are quintessentially Cincinnati, we want to be sure Great American Ball Park is a foodie experience with something for everyone," Andy Worden, Delaware North’s general manager at Great American Ball Park, said in a release.

Food and beverage sponsors this year include 50 West, Wings and Rings and BLOX. To find out more about the new additions, and their locations, click here.

