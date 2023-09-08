Child hit and killed walking to West Virginia bus stop

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (LEX 18) — A child was hit and killed in Logan County, West Virginia while walking to a bus stop on Friday around 6:50 a.m.

When arriving on the scene, police discovered a deceased male juvenile in the roadway near West Logan.

After speaking with the witness, police say the child was in the roadway heading to his bus stop when the vehicle turned and could not see the child and struck him.

The child was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Boone Memorial Hospital.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.