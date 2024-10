LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a child injured overnight on Imperial Avenue.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, in which the child was transported to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information, and it is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police as this investigation is ongoing.