Child on life support after fentanyl overdose, man arrested for criminal abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 30-year-old man was recently arrested on a charge of criminal abuse after a citation detailed that he allegedly abused a child 12 or under and that the child is currently on life support after a "fentanyl overdose."

The citation read that Terry J. Alexander was arrested by the Lexington Police Department and charged with "second degree criminal abuse-child 12 or under," after he allegedly abuse a child while she was in his care.

Further, the citation noted that the child "received physical injury due to a fentanyl overdose at the suspects residence." The child is currently on life support at a local hospital, the citation reported.

