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Child wakes to smoke, alerts family as lightning sparks house fire in Franklin County

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Franklin County Fire Department via Facebook
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FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A child waking to the smell of smoke helped a family escape a house fire caused by a lightning strike early Thursday morning in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Fire Department says crews responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m., after lightning struck a home, igniting the attic space above two bedrooms.

According to the fire department, a sleeping child was awakened by smoke and alerted the other occupants. Everyone in the home evacuated safely before crews arrived.

Firefighters contained the fire to the attic area above the bedrooms, preventing it from spreading further and limiting damage to the home, according to the department.

The Franklin County Fire Department is reminding residents that emergencies can happen without warning. Officials urge families to create a home escape plan and to practice it with their children.

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