Chris Stapleton Draws Huge Crowd For Kroger Field Concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Chris Stapleton's long-awaited performance at Kroger Field brought tens of thousands to Lexington Saturday.

The performance had been delayed multiple times over the past 2 years, building anticipation for an event fans said was well worth the wait.

"It's frickin' awesome," said Shantelle Rose, whose family came together from across the state to attend the concert. "I’m here with Chris Stapelton and 55 thousand of his closest friends," said David Rose.

Outside the field fans said they experienced football-like weather, the warmth making it great for tailgating.

Also performing was Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and Yola. Proceeds from the event went toward multiple charities.

Stapleton also paid for a group of about 150 from his high school alma mater, Johnson Central High School, to attend.

"He's a big inspiration to us in the mountains," said high school senior Reece Goss.

Multiple students said they believed they experience would top their graduation in a just a few weeks.