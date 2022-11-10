Chris Stapleton wins Male Vocalist of the Year, duets with Patty Loveless at CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (LEX 18) — Kentucky native Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year last night at the CMA Awards, an award he's now won six times.

According to CMA, Stapleton leads this category with the most wins of all time.

The CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year goes to... SIX-TIME category winner, @ChrisStapleton! He now leads this category with the most wins! Congratulations, Chris! 🙌 #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/cRlBkNc6sS — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

During the awards show, Stapleton also surprised the audience with a tribute to Eastern Kentucky.

Pikeville native Patty Loveless joined Stapleton on stage to perform a moving rendition of "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive."

The #CMAawards collaboration we never knew we needed 🙌 Give it up for @ChrisStapleton and Patty Loveless! pic.twitter.com/NUkc7VTAWZ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022

The full rendition can be viewed here: