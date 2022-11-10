Watch Now
Chris Stapleton wins Male Vocalist of the Year, duets with Patty Loveless at CMA Awards

Mark Humphrey/Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP
Chris Stapleton, left, and Patty Loveless perform "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Nov 10, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (LEX 18) — Kentucky native Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year last night at the CMA Awards, an award he's now won six times.

According to CMA, Stapleton leads this category with the most wins of all time.

During the awards show, Stapleton also surprised the audience with a tribute to Eastern Kentucky.

Pikeville native Patty Loveless joined Stapleton on stage to perform a moving rendition of "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive."

The full rendition can be viewed here:

