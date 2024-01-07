Christ Church Cathedral incorporates live camels into the Celebration of the Epiphany

Every year the Christ Church Cathedral tries to make the Celebration of the Epiphany as realistic as possible, and this year, they used camels to accomplish that goal.

Cathedral leaders explained that this Sunday is Epiphany Sunday, a day when the Wise Ones came from the East to witness the birth of Jesus.

They say that the Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas and the beginning of the new season, which will last until Ash Wednesday.

"So, one of the really nice things about pretty much any story we encounter in the Bible is that it's filled with truth -- but it doesn't need to be filled with facts. So, when we allow for folks to engage their faith in hands-on ways that recounts these stories, these miraculous things that happened that we wonder about and think about all the time as people...it really connects our own life story into the life stories of others with whom we've never had a conversation," said Rev. Thomas Becker, associate rector at the Christ Church Cathedral.

They say that celebrations like this Sunday's are great ways to teach, incorporating interactive elements.

