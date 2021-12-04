Christmas Parade rolls down Main Street once again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds in Lexington lined Main Street to get in the holiday spirit as the annual Christmas Parade rolled through downtown.

This was the first Lexington Christmas Parade since December 2019.

The downtown event featured marching bands, performers, parade floats, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Parade-goers were thrilled to see Christmas cheer back on Main Street.

"it's really great to actually be out here today and do all this kind of stuff outside without our masks on and enjoying the freedom and the Christmas cheer," said Joseph Alverson.

We had such a great time at the Christmas Parade! 😄



Happy Holidays to all! 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/ISNX1ClOx6 — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) December 4, 2021

Around a dozen members of your LEX 18 News team rode along in the parade and handed out candy.