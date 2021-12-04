Watch
News

Actions

Christmas Parade rolls down Main Street once again

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
12-4 XMAS PARADE.JPG
Posted at 6:46 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 18:46:48-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds in Lexington lined Main Street to get in the holiday spirit as the annual Christmas Parade rolled through downtown.

This was the first Lexington Christmas Parade since December 2019.

The downtown event featured marching bands, performers, parade floats, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Parade-goers were thrilled to see Christmas cheer back on Main Street.

"it's really great to actually be out here today and do all this kind of stuff outside without our masks on and enjoying the freedom and the Christmas cheer," said Joseph Alverson.

Around a dozen members of your LEX 18 News team rode along in the parade and handed out candy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!