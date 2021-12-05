Christmas returns to the Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX `18) — The holiday spirit was alive on Saturday across the Bluegrass.

In Frankfort, the Christmas Parade returned, complete with floats and lots of parade-goers.

This year's theme was "Superhero Christmas" and it honored first responders, service members, local health leaders, doctors, nurses and so many more.

"I love the superhero theme. My mom works at a nursing home along my brother and they've done all their lives. And it's an honor to have parents like that, and a brother and sibling that can deal with that type of work and handle that type of stress," said Dylan and Riana Turner.

Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear lit up the Christmas tree at the capitol.