Christmas tree seller talks about tree shortage and price increases

CAMPBELLVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Families are out at Gigi and Honey's Christmas Tree and Wreath Farm bringing back an old holiday tradition of getting a live tree this Christmas.

One resident, Chuck Lawson, says, "So, we're gonna get a little tree for the grandkids, and nephews, and stuff and have them decorate it and maybe that's something we can pass on."

Lawson explains that this year real trees have been hard to come by. This is Stephanie Smoot's first year selling trees. She explains that she and her husband wanted to bring the live tree experience to this community.

Smoot says, "Just the joy of people coming out late in the evening, after work with their kids and just getting a free cup of coffee, hot chocolate, candy canes and just choosing a tree."

Smoot explains that Christmas trees have been hard to come by this season and she explains that everyone is looking for a Fraser Fir because she believes people are more familiar with that tree. There are so many different trees at Gigi & Honey’s that are available, and she says families have really enjoyed them this holiday season.

"We did learn this year, the nobles that we have are smaller trees, but they are the 'King of Christmas'. So, their needles are a lot more hardy and sturdy and they just last better, but they are a more expensive tree. But it's interesting to see that the Douglas Fir has a looser limb but they hold a heavy ornament. It's just fun to explain that to everybody, all of the differences,” says Smoot.

She explains that these other trees are more affordable. Although costs vary this year, live trees have gone for as much as a few hundred dollars. Stephanie says people have been pleased to know her prices are low.

Smoot says, "If you're looking for a tree, and it's not costing them $200 and $300 and that, just seeing them come and bring the joy that they're like 'oh, we can get one here.'"

This is the second tree that Chuck Lawson is picking up here this year. He says the smell throughout the house brings back good memories. He says he can’t wait to bring this tradition back.

"With the hustle and bustle of the world, yeah, this time of year we need to sit back and it's the simpler things and what the reason for the season is,” says Lawson.