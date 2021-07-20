Christopher Brown resigns as Kentucky State University president

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State University's board of regents accepted President Christopher Brown's resignation at a special meeting on Tuesday.

The regents called the meeting to address financial concerns and hire an outside auditor to “review the current financial status of Kentucky State University,” according to the board’s agenda. The college is currently preparing for a $50 million campus project.

Brown initially tendered his resignation on July 14. The regents voted to accept in a closed-door session Tuesday.

The university is about to move ahead with a debt-financed, 400-bed dormitory and dining hall approved by the Kentucky legislature.

Brown recently asked the board to approve a new line of credit authorization. KSU’s annual standing line of credit last year was raised to $5 million as a “precaution,” according to school financial officials.

The university has also been fighting a half-dozen lawsuits this year alleging various acts of misconduct by its leaders, including Brown.

Clara Ross Stamps, the school's senior vice president for brand identity and university relations, will serve as acting president.

